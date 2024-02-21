GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Death of mother, newborn: Police arrest husband

February 21, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested the husband of a woman who died with her newborn on Tuesday after she was allegedly forced to give birth at home.

The Nemom police arrested the husband, identified as Nayaz, following complaints that he had denied proper medical care to his wife.

Nayaz allegedly forced his wife Shemeera Beevi, 36, to give birth at home with the help of acupuncture. The Nemom police said they have charged him under IPC Section 304 which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The couple had been living at Karakkamandapam in Nemom police station limits.

Shemeera is Nayaz’s second wife and he has children from his earlier marriage. Shemeera also has one child from her first marriage and two children with Nayaz, who hails from Poonthura. Her three previous childbirths were through C-section procedures, according to Anish Abraham, Sub Inspector, Nemom police.

The mother and baby, rushed to a private hospital on Tuesday evening, were declared dead on arrival.

The police are also investigating reports that an acupuncturist used to call at the couple’s home.

