Death of ‘Maoist’: Collector to hold sitting

Wayanad District Collector A. Geetha, who is also the District Magistrate, will hold a sitting at the Collectorate here from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on October 28 to collect evidence from the public in connection with the death of Velmurugan, a suspected Maoist.

Velmurugan, 32, a suspected member of Kabanidalam-2 of the Western Ghats Special Zone Committee of the proscribed Communist Party of India (Maoist), was killed allegedly in a police encounter on the Banasura mountains in Wayanad on November 3, 2020.

The kin of the deceased and the public may give evidence or raise grievances on the occasion as a part of the magisterial probe, said Ms. Geetha.