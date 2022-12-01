Death of Mahesan: police file FIR against Vellappally, Thushar

December 01, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Mararikulam police on Thursday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan and two others in a case related to the death of SNDP Yogam Kanichukulangara union secretary K.K. Mahesan.

Besides Mr. Natesan, his son Thushar Vellappally and their close aide K.L. Ashokan have been named in the FIR. “We have registered the FIR against the trio under Sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. We will soon record statements of the complainant and others in the case,” said an official.

Mahesan, a close aide to Mr. Natesan, was found dead inside the union office at Kanichukulangara on June 24, 2020. According to the police, it was a case of suicide. He was the State coordinator of the SNDP Yogam’s controversial microfinance scheme.

Mahesan was questioned several times by investigators in connection with cases related to misappropriation of microfinance funds. A note allegedly written by Mahesan and found pasted on the wall of the office room, where he was found dead, mentioned the names of Mr. Natesan and Mr. Ashokan.

Following Mahesan’s death, the local police registered a case for unnatural death. The probe was soon handed over to a special investigation team led by senior police officer Harshita Attaluri.

A few months later, Mahesan’s widow Usha Devi P. moved a local court alleging laxity in the police probe, while also demanding to investigate the role of Yogam leaders and others that forced him to take the extreme step.

After the court declined to refer the complaint for investigation under Section 156(3) of the CrPC, the complainant filed a revision petition before the High Court. The High Court set aside the lower court order and directed to reconsider Ms. Devi’s petition afresh on August 12, 2022.

On Wednesday, the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Alappuzha, ordered the police to file an FIR and conduct a probe against the trio.

Meanwhile, Mahesan’s family on Thursday hit out at the SIT led by Ms. Attaluri. “The SIT was constituted to investigate all angles in the case. However, its head has not yet visited Mahesan’s family. We tried to contact the officer but to no avail. We do not know whether the SIT has succumbed to any pressure. The government should look into it,” said M.S. Anil, nephew of Mahesan.

Mr. Natesan, meanwhile, reiterated his innocence in the case. He said the petitioners misled the court to obtain the order. “The case was part of deliberate attempts to prevent me and my son from contesting in the upcoming SNDP Yogam elections,” he said.