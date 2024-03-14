Death of KU fest contest judge shows SFI is a challenge to people of Kerala, says Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan

March 14, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:35 pm IST - KOCHI

V.D. Satheesan alleges that 51-year-old dance teacher was allegedly confined to a room and assaulted by SFI activists

The alleged ‘suicide’ of a dance teacher from Kannur who was a judge in a dance contest at Kerala University (KU) youth festival following “physical assault” by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists is proof that the students’ organisation is “a challenge” to the people of Kerala, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said. Speaking to the media at North Paravur near here on March 14 (Thursday), Mr. Satheesan said the 51-year-old dance teacher was allegedly confined to a room and assaulted by SFI activists. “He left behind a note saying that he was innocent,” said Mr. Satheesan, referring to the death of P.N. Shaji who had reportedly consumed poison. The police had recovered a suicide note in which he professed his innocence, denying the bribery charges against him. ADVERTISEMENT ALSO READ Contest judge accused in Kerala University Arts Festival bribery case found dead in Kannur

He said this comes just a few weeks after the “brutal assault by SFI activists and others” on the veterinary student J.S. Sidharthan at Pookode in Wayanad, who was later found dead at the college hostel. “Such student activists were also behind the confinement and brutal assault at Koyilandi on Amal, a student, and a subsequent attack on KSU activists at the KU youth fest. SFI activists are having a free run on campuses and are resorting to such attacks knowing that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will protect them. In this precarious situation, parents and the public must jointly come out in the open and rescue the State’s education sector from the hands of this gang of criminals,” said Mr. Satheesan.

Referring to Sabari K-Rice, Mr. Satheesan said it is “nothing but five kg of rice” that ration card holders were earlier getting through PDS outlets in Kerala.

Jibe at Jayarajan

Taking a jibe at Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan and terming him as “the captain of the B-team of the Sangh Parivar in Kerala,” the Opposition Leader wondered “whether he was the convener of the LDF or of the NDA.”

“The CPI(M) is helping the BJP to increase their presence in Kerala. The strong undercurrent between the CPI(M) and the BJP is evident from the business partnerships that they have forged. Mr Jayarajan has business links with Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar,” he alleged.

On former Congress leaders such Padmaja Venugopal joining the BJP, Mr. Satheesan said “none worth their name” has so far crossed over to the BJP since they know this will have political repercussions. “‘Dallal’ (T.G.) Nandakumar is now acting as a power-broker of the CPI(M) and the party made futile attempts to wean away leaders of other parties. The party must not allow itself to degenerate to this level. Its anti-CAA protests are just an eyewash,” he added.

