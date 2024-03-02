Death of Kerala veterinary student: Two more accused taken into custody, another surrenders before court

March 02, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - KALPETTA

Two more accused were taken into police custody and another surrendered before a court on March 2 (Saturday) in connection with the death of a second-year student of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode in Wayanad district of Kerala a few days ago.

Ajay Kumar and Sinjo Johnson, two students of the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, were taken into custody, while another student, Kashinathan, surrendered before a local court here.

Three other accused were arrested on March 1 (Friday). The police have so far arrested 14 of the 18 accused in connection with the case. The four others are still absconding.

J.S. Siddharth, 20, was found hanging in his hostel bathroom on February 18.

DCC protest march

Meanwhile, a protest march was taken out under the aegis of the District Congress Committee (DCC) to the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University headquarters at Pookode alleging apathy on the part of the police in arresting all the accused in connection with the student’s death. The protesters were blocked by the police at the university campus entrance.