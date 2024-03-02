GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Death of Kerala veterinary student | Governor suspends Vice-Chancellor of veterinary university

V-C Saseendranath has been suspended on charge of oversight and dereliction of duty that allegedly resulted in torture, public trial, social shaming, and subsequent death of a second-year student at campus hostel at Pookode in Wayanad

March 02, 2024 01:23 pm | Updated 01:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
M.R. Saseendranath, the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

M.R. Saseendranath, the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on March 2 suspended the Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode in Wayanad, M.R. Saseendranath, on the charge of oversight and dereliction of duty that allegedly resulted in the torture, public trial, social shaming, and subsequent death by suicide of J.S. Siddharth, a second-year student, at the campus hostel recently.

ALSO READ
Death of Kerala veterinary student: SFI lands in the eye of political storm

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Mr. Khan said he had requested the Kerala High Court to spare a serving judicial officer for conducting an enquiry into the “gruesome and fatal” incident allegedly perpetrated by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activists in the college.

Mr. Khan said the SFI and the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI) activists were acting in tandem on college campuses across Kerala. He said the “torment, insult, physical assault and forced starvation” that resulted in Siddharth’s death were not a one-off incident. The SFI has a stranglehold on campuses and hostels, he said.

Mr. Khan said that the “SFI-PFI combine” had turned hostels on several college campuses into their fiefdoms. “Teachers were scared to conduct inspections. The party-controlled teacher organisations play second fiddle to the SFI”, Mr. Khan said.

He said the scope of the impending judicial enquiry would cover those aspects.

The Governor said the post-mortem examination report showed the extent of torture the SFI had allegedly inflicted on Siddharth. “The aggressors deprived the boy of food and water for days,” Mr. Khan said.

The Governor also expressed scepticism about the police investigation in abetment of suicide cases. He said the State’s law enforcement was among the finest in the country, but it was under “the CPI(M)‘s political control”.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.