Death of Kannur ADM: Tensions at Collectorate as Yuva Morcha, KSU activists protest seeking Collector’s resignation

Published - October 19, 2024 03:47 pm IST - Kannur

BJYM and KSU activists stage demonstration alleging District Collector Arun K. Vijayan’s involvement in the death of Naveen Babu

The Hindu Bureau

The police removing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers who took out a protest march to the Kannur Collectorate seeking the the resignation of District Collector Arun K. Vijayan on October 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Tensions escalated at the Kannur Collectorate after activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) staged protests alleging District Collector Arun K. Vijayan’s involvement in the death of former Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu. The protesters demanded the removal of the Collector and a thorough investigation into the death by suspected suicide.

BJYM activists, who were the first to arrive at the Collectorate, attempted to force their way through the gates despite police barricade. The police managed to stop their advance, using force to disperse the group. The protesters, however, maintained that they would not leave without meeting the Collector.

The police removing KSU workers who took out a protest march to the Kannur Collectorate seeking the the resignation of District Collector Arun K. Vijayan on October 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Following this, KSU activists launched their demonstration, echoing the demand for the Collector’s resignation.

KSU members protested inside the Collectorate compound and vowed to continue their agitation until Mr. Vijayan steps down from his post.

Kannur ADM death: Collector Arun K. Vijayan denies inviting P.P. Divya to Naveen Babu’s farewell event

Amid the protests, Land Revenue Joint Commissioner A. Geetha arrived at the Collectorate to record the Collector’s statement as part of the investigation into Naveen Babu’s death.

Ms. Geetha has also recorded the statements of two Deputy Collectors, employees, and members of the staff council who were present at the controversial farewell meeting.

