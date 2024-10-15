Death of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu triggers public outcry, anti-government protests in Kerala

The suspected death by suicide of Kannur Deputy Collector and Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu triggered a public outcry and snowballed into a raging political controversy that appeared to have caught the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala its dead centre on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have blamed CPI(M) leader and Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya for Mr Babu’s death.

Both parties alleged that Ms. Divya had arrived uninvited to Mr. Babu’s official send-off at the District Collectorate on Monday and berated him for alleged corruption in issuing a no objection certificate for a petrol pump at Chengala in Kannur. Mr. Babu was found dead hanging in his house in Kannur the following day.

Protests unfold

Meanwhile, the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers marched to the District Panchayat Office in Kannur, demanding that Ms. Divya step down. BJYM workers burned Ms. Divya in effigy.

Mr. Babu was supposed to take charge as ADM at his home district in Pathanamthitta, but he had barely seven more months of service left behind. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. Mr. Babu’s wife and Konni tehsildar, Manjusha, and two daughters survive him.

Opposition stance

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan accused Ms, Divya of “second-degree murder.” He said the CPI(M) leader had no business attending an official function uninvited.

Mr. Satheesan alleged that Ms. Divya’s “deliberation and cruelty” were evident in her invitation to the media to the staff function.

He alleged that Ms. Divya used the media for maximum publicity for her defamatory and demeaning insinuations against the ADM. Television news channel visuals showed Mr. Babu sitting stoically through Ms. Divya’s speech.

Mr. Satheesan said Ms. Divya should have lodged a Vigilance complaint or approached the appropriate forum if she had a complaint against Mr. Babu. “Instead, Ms. Divya chose to insult the officer in front of his colleagues who had gathered to bid him farewell”.

Mr. Satheesan said Ms. Divya appeared to have an axe to grind against the officer. He said Mr. Babu was “the latest victim of highhandedness” among CPI(M) members. “The arrogance of two consecutive terms in power has gone to the CPI(M) leadership’s head”, he said.

Congress position

Congress legislator Sunny Joseph from Peravoor in Kannur said Mr. Babu was a member of the CPI(M)-controlled service organisation in the Revenue department.

Mr. Babu, he said, hailed from an extended family of CPI(M) workers in Pathanamthitta. Mr. Joseph said members of opposing service organisations highly esteemed Mr. Babu.

“The officer was known for his probity and integrity and would never allow any extraneous influence to affect his work. His colleagues said Ms. Divya’s words had left the officer deeply distressed. He felt she had insulted him in front of his colleagues”, he added.

BJP stance

BJP State president K. Surendran demanded Ms. Divya’s immediate arrest. He said her alleged role in Mr. Babu’s death had demoralised the entire State Civil service.

Mr. Surendran said government officials “worked in fear” under the LDF government.