ADVERTISEMENT

Death of infant leads to protest at Alappuzha MCH

Published - June 06, 2024 08:12 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Eight-day-old girl dies at hospital. Relatives allege medical negligence, hospital authorities cite infection as cause of death

The Hindu Bureau

Protest erupted at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, after an eight-day-old girl undergoing treatment died on Wednesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relatives of the infant staged a protest in front of the labour room with the body alleging medical negligence.

According to relatives, Soumya, wife of Manu of Vandanam, was admitted to the MCH on May 28. The relatives alleged that though she showed labour pain on the night, medical staff did not shift her to the labour room. The woman gave birth in a ward in the early hours of May 29. The newborn was immediately shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit and the woman to the labour room.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relatives said that the doctors later told them that the child had undergone dialysis after developing an infection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Report submitted

The MCH authorities, meanwhile, denied charges of negligence and reportedly submitted a report to Health Minister Veena George stating that the death was due to severe infection.

K.C. Venugopal, MP, citing recent patient deaths at the MCH due to alleged negligence, urged the Health Minister to visit the hospital and take corrective measures.

The police have registered a first information report based on a complaint filed by the infant’s father.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US