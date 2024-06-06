Death of infant leads to protest at Alappuzha MCH

Protest erupted at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Alappuzha, after an eight-day-old girl undergoing treatment died on Wednesday night.

Relatives of the infant staged a protest in front of the labour room with the body alleging medical negligence.

According to relatives, Soumya, wife of Manu of Vandanam, was admitted to the MCH on May 28. The relatives alleged that though she showed labour pain on the night, medical staff did not shift her to the labour room. The woman gave birth in a ward in the early hours of May 29. The newborn was immediately shifted to the neonatal intensive care unit and the woman to the labour room.

The relatives said that the doctors later told them that the child had undergone dialysis after developing an infection.

Report submitted

The MCH authorities, meanwhile, denied charges of negligence and reportedly submitted a report to Health Minister Veena George stating that the death was due to severe infection.

K.C. Venugopal, MP, citing recent patient deaths at the MCH due to alleged negligence, urged the Health Minister to visit the hospital and take corrective measures.

The police have registered a first information report based on a complaint filed by the infant’s father.

