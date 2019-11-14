Kerala

Death of IIT student: Chief Minister promises all help

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the government will do all it can to unfold the mystery behind the death of Fathima Lathif, a first-year master’s student of humanities and development studies (Integrated) of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Chennai.

“The parents of the 19-year-old met me. We will do all possible. We have limitations as the incident occurred in Chennai,” the Chief Minister told the Assembly on Thursday. A native of Kollam, she had reportedly blamed one of her professors for resorting to the extreme step. The reply came when Deputy Leader of the Opposition M.K. Muneer sought his intervention during the discussion on Kerala Police (Amendment) Bill, 2019. He said the Chief Minister should intervene to provide justice to the family and take up the case with Tamil Nadu.

