Death of four-member family in Kerala: Difficulty in unlocking mobile phone of victim holding up probe

September 26, 2023 02:59 pm | Updated 02:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The difficulty in extracting data from the mobile phone of one of the victims is holding up the investigation by the Ernakulam Rural police into the tragic death of a four-member family at Valiya Kadamakkudy in Ernakulam district of Kerala earlier in September.

The husband, his wife and their childrenwere found dead on the first floor of their house on September 12. The Varapuzha police had since registered a case invoking CrPC Section 174 for the unnatural death of the parents suspected to have died by suicide and murder charge against the parents for allegedly smothering their children to death.

“We have sent the material objects, including mobile phones of the victims, to the Forensic Science Laboratory. However, the wife’s phone remain password-protected and we have been held up with it for the last few days. We will have to manually feed various password combinations without the risk of loss of data. It may take at least a week,” said a senior police official.

Role of loan apps

Data extracted from the mobile phone remains critical to the investigation since harassment by loan apps was cited as a probable reason leading to the tragedy. “Extracted data, including WhatsApp messages, from the mobile phone alone can throw light on the possible trigger behind the incident. Record of call details has offered little, though we are pursuing two or three contacts who had been in touch with the woman,” said the official.

The investigation team also remains puzzled by the brutal manner in which the children were allegedly killed, prompting the police to look into the psychological aspects as well. As per the post-mortem examination report, the children were smothered with bare hands, even leaving wounds caused by nails.

That the suicide note recovered from the house had reference to the husband’s deceased father appearing in a dream and urging them to “come to him” had further drawn attention to the psychological make-up of the victims. However, harassment from loan apps found no mention in the note.

Intimidatory tactic

The police feel that the messages received purportedly from some loan app by three contacts in the wife’s contact list was probably an intimidatory tactic by those behind the app when she remained unreachable on mobile phone after her death.

“In July, the woman had gone to Dubai on a work visa but returned a month later. Since then, her attempt to go to Italy did not work out owing to some technical reasons. The couple had their hopes of fleeing to some foreign country for better prospects dashed, and this could also have played a part,” said the officer.