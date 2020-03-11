Death of ducks causes panic among farmers

Mass death of ducks at Thalavady and nearby areas has created panic among farmers in the region.
At least 4,000 ducks died in recent days, sources said here.
Animal Husbandry Department officials on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of bird flu in the poultry deaths.
Samples collected
"We have collected samples and conducted an examination at a laboratory. It has revealed the cause of death as a bacterial infection. The ducks were infected with Riemerella anatipestifer.
There is no need to panic. We have taken precautionary measures to prevent the disease from spreading," said Mary James, Alappuzha District Animal Husbandry Officer.
Last month, a large number of ducks succumbed to bacterial infection at Pavukkara, near Mannar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.