Kerala

Death of ducks causes panic among farmers

Around 4,000 ducks have died in recent days

Mass death of ducks at Thalavady and nearby areas has created panic among farmers in the region.

At least 4,000 ducks died in recent days, sources said here.

Animal Husbandry Department officials on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of bird flu in the poultry deaths.

Samples collected

"We have collected samples and conducted an examination at a laboratory. It has revealed the cause of death as a bacterial infection. The ducks were infected with Riemerella anatipestifer.

There is no need to panic. We have taken precautionary measures to prevent the disease from spreading," said Mary James, Alappuzha District Animal Husbandry Officer.

Last month, a large number of ducks succumbed to bacterial infection at Pavukkara, near Mannar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 11:29:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/death-of-ducks-causes-panic-among-farmers/article31043829.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY