Death of dispensary staff being probed

The Thrikkunnapuzha police have launched a probe into the death of a temporary employee at Government Ayurvedic Dispensary, Pulikeezhu, in Karthikappally panchayat. The woman, identified as Aruna, 32, allegedly ended her life on Saturday after facing mental harassment at the hands of a few panchayat members and a medical officer in connection with an inspection of the medicine stock at the dispensary.

The police said they had registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.PC). “We have launched a probe based on a complaint filed by her relatives. A note left behind by the deceased was recovered and its authenticity is being examined,” said a police officer.

Earlier on Saturday, three members of the panchayat and the medical officer had inspected the dispensary following allegations of misappropriation of medicines. The panchayat team allegedly found medicine bottles filled with water.

The relatives of the woman alleged that the panchayat authorities rebuked her following the inspection, prompting her to take the extreme step.