Death of cycle polo player in Nagpur: Kerala seeks probe by Maharashtra govt.

December 23, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has written to the Maharashtra government seeking a thorough inquiry into the death of Nidha Fathima, a 10-year-old cycle polo player, in Nagpur, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman said on Friday.

Fathima, a student of SDV Government UP School, Neerkunnam, near Ambalappuzha, was part of the Kerala team that had gone to participate in the national cycle polo sub-junior championship in Nagpur. She had complained of uneasiness and started vomiting on Wednesday evening. Though she was rushed to a private hospital, her condition worsened and she died on Thursday morning reportedly after being administered an injection.

Mr. Abdurahiman said the government had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the Sports Minister demanding a probe into the death of the player. “The Alappuzha District Collector also spoke to the Nagpur Collector. The Maharashtra police will have to find out if it was a case of medical negligence,” he said.

Fathima and her team had participated in the championship following a court order on a dispute between two cycle polo associations. It is alleged that the Cycle Polo Federation and other organisers of the event did not provide accommodation and food for the team. They reportedly stayed in temporary facilities after reaching Nagpur.

Meanwhile, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty also wrote to the Maharashtra Chief Minister calling for a detailed investigation into the death. The letter urged the Maharashtra government to probe the allegation of medical negligence as well.

Mr. Sivankutty said the Kerala government would extend all possible help for the inquiry.