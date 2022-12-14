Death of boy from Kollam in Kanyakumari: case transferred to CBCID

December 14, 2022 03:54 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu has ordered the transfer of a suspicious death case involving a 14-year-old boy to the Crime Branch CID for further investigation. According to police sources, the boy belonging to Kollam in Kerala had visited Kanyakumari district on a holiday in May this year. He was found missing and then dead two days later. The Boothapandy police registered a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and commenced probe. However, after the victim’s family raised concerns over the pace of investigation, the Kerala Chief Minister wrote to his Tamil Nadu counterpart seeking expeditious probe into the circumstances that led to the death of the boy. Acting on the instructions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Mr. Babu ordered the transfer of the case to the CBCID, the sources said.

