Death of accused: inquiry against jail officials

As the postmortem examination recorded 40-odd injuries on the body of an accused in the ganja case, who suffered brutal attack while in quarantine, the Police and Jail Departments have initiated an inquiry against jail officials.

Shemeer, 32, of Thiruvananthapuram and three others were taken into custody with 10 kg of ganja from the Sakthan bus stand in Thrissur recently.

He was hospitalised after he collapsed while in quarantine. He died in the jail cell of the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

The postmortem report indicated that brutal attack led to his death. He allegedly suffered 40-odd injuries including those on head. His ribs and chest bones were broken. Blood clots were found all over the body.

Meanwhile, jail officials alleged that Shemeer, a habitual drug addict, showed violent withdrawal symptoms and hurt himself while in quarantine. He also tried to attack jail officials.