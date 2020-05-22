Death in variance with official figures

Kerala’s estimation of its COVID-19 deaths has been in variance with the official figures in the Union Health Ministry’s website since the past one month or more.

The dispute over the actual number of COVID-19 deaths was in focus once again when after a gap of weeks, yet another COVID-19 death was reported in the State on Thursday evening.

Kerala insists that it has so far had only four deaths (including Thursday’s), while according to the Centre’s estimation, the figure should be five.

The dispute has been over the case of a Mahe resident, who had come to Kannur Medical College for treatment and who later succumbed the disease. Kerala refused to put this death in its tally claiming that the patient had not contracted the disease in Kerala and that he had just come across the border for treatment.

However, the Centre refused to go by this argument and pointed out that deaths should be recorded wherever a patient underwent treatment.

But Kerala has refused to change its stance and the Health Department's official website still does not take into account the Mahe resident’s death.

It is pointed out that by the same argument, the death of a Palakkad native who went for treatment in Coimbatore a few weeks ago should be in Kerala’s account. However, Tamil Nadu has never made it a point of contention.

On Friday, the question of why Kerala continued to refuse to account for Mahe patient’s death was put before the Chief Minister during his daily briefing.

However, his answer has also not provided any clarity. Mr. Vijayan said that it was normal for people of Mahe to cross over to Kerala for medical treatment. But since Mahe was part of Puducherry, the death cannot be in Kerala’s COVID-19 account.