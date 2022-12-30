HamberMenu
Death during mock drill: departmental inquiry ordered

December 30, 2022 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered a departmental inquiry into the death of a 34-year-old volunteer during a mock drill on flood response in Pathanamthitta on Thursday. Mr. Vijayan issued the directive to the Chief Secretary on Friday. The Pathanamthitta District Collector had submitted a preliminary investigation report on the incident. Binu Soman of Kallupara had drowned in the Manimala river as the mock drill was in progress. Though the National Disaster Response Force got him out and rushed him to a private hospital, he could not be saved.

