Dearth of researchers hits RARS functioning

No significant research activity has been taking place at the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), Ambalavayal here, once a proud research station under the Kerala Agricultural University, due to lack of research personnel.

Of the 15 sanctioned posts of researchers, 14 posts, except that of the Associate Director of Research, have been lying vacant for many years. These include four posts of associated professors and 10 of assistant professors.

The RARS could offer solutions to various agricultural problems faced by the farmers in the district.

More so because the present agricultural crisis in Wayanad is largely due to various diseases affecting cash crops such as ginger and pepper. Cultivation of pepper, the once prestigious cash crop of the district, is on the verge of extinction. The case of ginger is no different.

Though the university had adjudged the station the best station under the university for the past three years, no research work had been taking place there for the betterment of the farming community for the past many years owing to dearth of scientists, said K. Mathew, a small-scale farmer at Ambalavayal.

Prime reason

“The main reason behind the morbidity of the institution is the lack of commitment of scientists to farmers,” he said.

Ironically, there is no dearth of funds for research work. The total income, including the income from Pooppoli, an international agri fest organised by the KAU, in 2015-16 was ₹4,12,81,541. The income during 2011-12 was ₹60,79,261.

“Ten teaching assistants were appointed last year on temporary basis. Seven of them left the station as they got better jobs a few months ago,” RARS sources said.

This has adversely affected the routine research work at the station.

“Though we had intimated the issue to university authorities, they are yet to take any steps to address it,” sources said.