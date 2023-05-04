HamberMenu
Deal signed with U.S. firm to employ those completing ASAP course

U.S.-based tax services company H&R Block has already appointed eight candidates from ASAP’s ongoing Enrolled Agent batch. It aims at hiring 400 candidates this year

May 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

ASAP (Additional Skill Acquisition Programme) Kerala signed an agreement with the United States-based tax services company H&R Block here on Thursday. The deal will pave the way for employing those who complete the Enrolled Agent (EA) course introduced by ASAP Kerala for the first time in the State.

According to an official release, the company will provide employment to those pursuing the course along with or after their studies. Those who successfully complete it will be eligible to represent taxpayers in countries like the U.S., Canada, and Australia, and file tax returns while staying in India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between ASAP Kerala chairman and managing director Usha Titus and H&R Block India vice president and managing director Hari Prasad K. in the presence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in the latter’s chamber in the Secretariat.

Job opportunities

Dr. Bindu elaborated on the immense job opportunities for the youth in the field of U.S. taxation. Many companies that offer U.S. tax services have been witnessing a dearth in qualified candidates here, she added.

H&R Block has already appointed eight candidates from ASAP Kerala’s ongoing EA batch. The company aims to hire 400 candidates this year, while ASAP Kerala hopes to train 1,000 candidates in the course this year.

During this period, H&R Block has agreed to conduct seasonal hiring based on the rush for tax filing in the U.S. The tax season runs from September to March. The company will also provide an opportunity to work from home or near home to candidates who are hired as seasonal employees.

