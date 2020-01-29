Kerala

Deadlock in Palakkad municipal council over CAA

Debate over CAA resolution

The municipal council meeting here ended in an uproar without discussing any development projects for the fourth time consecutively on Tuesday when the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insisted that a resolution moved by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) be not allowed. The Opposition stuck to its stand that they would not budge without presenting the resolution condemning the CAA.

The Opposition has an upper edge in numbers in the municipal council.

Unlike the previous meetings, the Opposition did not move into the well of the council hall. Instead, they raised their objections from their seats. The BJP then accused the Opposition of trying to deliberately block the development plans of the municipality.

