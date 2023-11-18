HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deadline nearing for proper declaration of input tax credit in GST

November 18, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

November 30 is the last date for availing input tax credit and furnishing the correct information on ineligible input tax credit and the reversal thereof for the 2022-23 fiscal, the State Goods and Services department has said.

The procedure has to be completed through the GSTR-3B return filing for the month of October 2023 for which the due date is November 20. All taxpayers who are filing returns via the GSTR-3B form should avail the total input tax credit for 2022-23, mentioned in the GSTR-2B statements, in full and ensure the reversal of ineligible input tax credit, if any, through the 4B (1) table in the GSTR-3B form. Since the correct declaration of Integrated GST (IGST) input tax credit is critical for the State’s tax revenues, all eligible taxpayers should be diligent in this matter, the Commissioner, State GST, said.

Taxpayers who have mistakenly entered the input tax credit details in the 4B(2) table instead of 4B(1) in their previous returns should urgently contact the Taxpayer Service Division at the Office of the Joint Commissioner, Taxpayer Circle, or the GST Intelligence wing at the district level before filing their returns for October.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.