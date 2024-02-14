Deadline for submitting details in KIRF portal

February 14, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala State Higher Education Council has informed that the deadline for uploading data on the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) portal (kirf.kshec.org/portal) to rank higher education institutions in the State is March 15.

Modelled on the lines of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the KIRF covers State-specific criteria for ranking institutions.

The KIRF ranks universities, government and aided colleges, autonomous colleges, and self-financing institutions using a set of global, national and State-specific parameters.

