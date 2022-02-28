Deadline for scrutiny of LIFE housing project applications extended to March 15

February 28, 2022 19:11 IST

Final list of beneficiaries to be published on April 30

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) has further extended the deadline for completion of scrutiny of the Livelihood, Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) housing project applications at the local body level.

As per the revised schedule, the scrutiny and super checks of the more than nine lakh applications received in the second phase is to be completed before March 15, while the final list of beneficiaries is to be published on April 30, after appeals. The scrutiny of the 9.2 lakh applications for the second phase was earlier scheduled to be completed on November 30 last year and had been extended twice, with the latest date fixed on February 28, which has now been extended by two weeks.

As on February 24, the verification of 9.02 lakh applications had been completed, constituting 96.31% of the total number of applications. Of this, 5.61 lakh were found to be eligible after scrutiny. Kottayam is the only district where scrutiny of 100% of the applications has been completed, while Idukki with 90.66% of applications scrutinised is the last on the list. Palakkad, with 1.36 lakh applications, and Thiruvananthapuram, with 1.16 lakh applications, are the only districts to have more than one lakh applications for houses. Pathanamthitta, with 27,834 applications, has the least number of applicants.

The applications for the second phase were invited in two categories - ‘homeless with land’ and ‘landless as well as homeless’. As per the latest government order, the first phase of appeals on the draft list of beneficiaries to be published on March 15 can be submitted till March 22. These appeals will be disposed of within March 29. The second round of appeals can be filed with the respective District Collector till April 6, which will be disposed of within April 13. The draft list after appeals will be published on April 16, after which it will be sent for the approval of the respective grama sabha within April 26. The respective local body administration will approve the list on April 28 and the final list published on April 30. The LIFE Mission will make available the scrutinised draft list to the District Collectors. The Collectors can appoint the required number of officials for ward-based super checks of this list.