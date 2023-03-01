HamberMenu
Deadline for procuring health card for food handlers extended for the third time

The deadline is being extended in consideration of the appeals by the representatives of hotels and restaurants seeking more time for securing the cards

March 01, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Health department has for the third time extended the deadline for food handlers in food business establishments in the State to secure health cards, a mandatory requirement under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

The February 28 deadline given to food business operators to ensure health cards for all food handlers in their respective institutions has been extended by another month

A statement issued by the office of the Health Minister said that the deadline was being extended in consideration of the appeals by the representatives of hotels and restaurants seeking more time for securing the cards.

The Food Safety wing will examine what proportion of food handlers in the State have secured the health cards.

The Health Minister appealed to all food business operators to ensure health cards for all food handlers within the stipulated time frame as another extension of the deadline will not be possible.

