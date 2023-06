June 06, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVNANTHAPURAM

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination has extended to June 8 till 3 p.m. the deadline for submitting the marks received for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry in Class XII for those students who appeared for the engineering entrance examinations The data should be submitted through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

