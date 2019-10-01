Kerala

Deadline for filing papers passes

The deadline for filing nomination papers for the October 21 bypolls in five Assembly constituencies ended on Monday.

Ten candidates filed nominations in Vattiyurkavu (Thiruvananthapuram), seven in Konni (Pathanamthitta), six in Aroor (Alappuzha), 11 in Ernakulam, and 13 in Manjeswaram (Kasaragod).

Scrutiny today

The scrutiny of nomination papers will begin on Tuesday morning. Thursday, October 3, is the last date for withdrawing the nominations.

The votes will be counted on October 24.

