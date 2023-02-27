ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline for dashcams on stage carriers extended till March 31

February 27, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The deadline for installing dual dashboard cameras on stage carriages in the State has been extended till March 31, said a statement issued by the office of Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Monday. The decision was taken in view of the paucity of quality cams and considering the request of bus owners. Earlier, a meeting convened by the Minister in Kochi in the wake of a series of fatal accidents involving recklessly-driven private buses has decided to install dual dashboard cameras on stage carriages, including Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, before February 28.

