Deadline for dashcam installation on buses extended

September 30, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The deadline for installing dash cameras on buses in the State has been extended till October 31, according to a release issued from the office of Transport Minister Antony Raju here on Saturday.

The decision was taken considering the request of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and private bus owners to extend the deadline considering the lack of availability of quality cameras.

Earlier, the deadline given to install cameras inside and outside the buses was September 30.

