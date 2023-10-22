Deadline for admissions to AICTE-approved courses extended

October 22, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has accorded sanction to extend the deadline for admission to courses approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) until October 30.

Consequently, the Director of Technical Education released a schedule for spot admissions to vacant seats in B.Tech, B.Arch, M.Tech, and M. Arch (Regular) courses in government, aided, and government cost-sharing engineering colleges on Saturday.

Spot admissions to B.Tech and B.Arch courses will be held in College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram (CET); Government Engineering College (GEC), Thrissur; Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology (RIT), Kottayam; Government College of Engineering (GCE), Kannur; TKM College of Engineering, Kollam; MA College of Engineering, Kothamangalam; and NSS College of Engineering, Palakkad; on October 28 and all other government engineering colleges on October 29.

Spot admissions to M.Tech and M.Arch courses will be held in CET, GEC Thrissur, RIT, GCE Kannur, TKM College of Engineering, MA College of Engineering, and NSS College of Engineering, on October 26, and all other government engineering and all government cost-sharing on October 27.

Vacant seats

CET has a total of 10 vacant seats including eight State merit seats. Vacancies have been reported in Civil Engineering (four), Computer Science and Engineering (two), Applied Electronics and Instrumentation, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Industrial Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering (one each).

The M.Tech and B.Tech spot admissions in CET will be held from 12 p.m. on October 26 and 9 a.m. on October 28. The B.Tech (lateral entry) spot admission will be held from 9 a.m. on October 30.

