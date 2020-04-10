Kerala

Dead rat to undergo tests for COVID-19 in Kasargod

After cats, now a dead rat found near the isolation ward arranged for COVID-19 patients in the Kasaragod General Hospital was taken for postmortem and internal organs have been harvested for further testing to detect the presence of the novel Coronavirus.

Earlier this week, five dead cats, found near the isolation ward on various days were tested for COVID-19. The postmortem of three cats was carried out at the district lab of the Animal Husbandry department in Kanhangad and their organs were harvested.

“We decided to take no chance and carry out postmortem to detect and ensure that the virus has not transferred to the animals,” said Dr. Tito Joseph, Animal Disease Control Project Co-ordinator, who carried out the postmortem of the rat.

The rat had injuries, bite marks and the neck was broken. The possibilities are that it would have been killed within 24 hours. However, the samples of the internal organs have been kept at the district lab for further testing, he said.

Dr. Joseph said though the earlier plan was to send the organs of cats to the lab in Thiruvananthapuram and, if required, to National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease Lab in Bhopal, now they have requested to conduct the test at the COVID lab in the Central University of Kerala in the district to immediately ascertain any possibilities of the virus.

The matter has been discussed with the District Medical Officer and a decision in this regard would be taken soon, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 10, 2020 4:21:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/dead-rat-to-undergo-tests-for-covid-19-in-kasargod/article31308745.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY