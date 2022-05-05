Dead Millipedes found in vada served at Kanhangad hospital canteen

Representative Image. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

May 05, 2022 15:03 IST

Earlier, several children fell sick and suffered food poisoning after consuming shawarma and water from an eatery in Kasaragod

The health authorities have closed down the canteen functioning inside the Kanhangad district hospital after people found dead Millipedes (Theratta) inside the vada served to them.

It turned into a major embarrassment for the health authorities, who have been insisting to take measures to prevent the spread of Shigella and E-Coli bacteria, which caused food poisoning in several children after they consumed food and water from an eatery in Charvathur.

The canteen has been functioning under the hospital staff council. After the incident on Wednesday, people immediately informed the hospital authorities, who ordered to close down the canteen. The health inspectors of the Food Safety department also inspected the place. It is learned that the vada was prepared and delivered to the canteen from outside.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The health and Food Safety department have intensified the checking in the Charvathur and other part of the district.

P. K.John Vijayakumar, Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety department said that all the establishments are being inspected and enforcement activities are in place.

He said that they along with the health department have collected water samples to carry out microbiology tests to find out the source of Sheigella bacteria from in and around Charvathur town. A 16-year-old girl died and several children fell sick and suffered food poisoning after consuming shawarma and water from an eatery in Kasaragod.

Meanwhile, a mix of Shigella and Escherichia Coli bacteria has been found in the fluid and stool samples of children, who are admitted at the Kannur Government Medical College Hospital. Hospital authorities said that this could be due to use of contaminated water and food, unhygienic workers handling food.

The health of children undergoing treatment at the hospital is normal and they can be discharged in another few days. All the children in Intensive Care Unit has also been shifted to the ICU, the hospital authorities added.