Dead lizard found in meal sparks agitation at Digital University Kerala; mess temporarily closed

Students of the Digital University Kerala (DUK) protested at the hostel after discovering a dead lizard in their lunch on Sunday.

The lizard was found in the pickle served alongside the meal at the hostel mess. A contractor responsible for providing food to over 200 students in the hostel has been accused of recurring incidents of food contamination. In response, he claimed to have purchased the pickle from outside.

The students raised concerns with the Higher Education Minister, food safety authorities, and the police, prompting university officials to take immediate action.

University Registrar A. Mujeeb said the hostel mess has been closed down temporarily, with alternative arrangements made for the students. The contractor will also be served notice to adopt corrective measures.

Besides, students have been offered the option of a “mess cut”, allowing them to deduct the mess fees for days they choose not to eat there. The hostel warden and Dean (Development) Santhosh Kurup have also intervened to ameliorate the students’ concerns.