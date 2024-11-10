 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dead lizard found in meal sparks agitation at Digital University Kerala; mess temporarily closed

The contractor responsible for providing food to over 200 students has claimed to have purchased the pickle from outside

Published - November 10, 2024 09:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Students of the Digital University Kerala (DUK) protested at the hostel after discovering a dead lizard in their lunch on Sunday.

The lizard was found in the pickle served alongside the meal at the hostel mess. A contractor responsible for providing food to over 200 students in the hostel has been accused of recurring incidents of food contamination. In response, he claimed to have purchased the pickle from outside.

The students raised concerns with the Higher Education Minister, food safety authorities, and the police, prompting university officials to take immediate action.

University Registrar A. Mujeeb said the hostel mess has been closed down temporarily, with alternative arrangements made for the students. The contractor will also be served notice to adopt corrective measures.

Besides, students have been offered the option of a “mess cut”, allowing them to deduct the mess fees for days they choose not to eat there. The hostel warden and Dean (Development) Santhosh Kurup have also intervened to ameliorate the students’ concerns.

Published - November 10, 2024 09:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.