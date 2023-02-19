Body of man who drowned while trying to rescue friend traced

February 19, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The body of Abin, 24, who had gone missing in the Pampa river, near Aranmula, while attempting rescue another person, was traced on Sunday. Officials said a scuba team of Pathanamthitta Fire and Rescue station located the dead body around 30 metre down the accident spot.

The deceased had gone missing in the river with two others on Saturday. Though the dead bodies of two persons were recovered within a few hours, Abin’s body could be traced and fished out only on Saturday.

The trio, all natives of Chettikulangara, had reached Kozhencherry to attend the Maramon convention and ventured into the river from a bathing ghat in the down stream of the convention venue.