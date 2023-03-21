De-siltation of Meenachil river likely to pave way for establishment of industrial park

March 21, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The latest order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) according clearance to the de-siltation of the Meenachil river, subject to conditions, is likely to aid the development of an industrial park on the banks of another river.

The Meenachil-Meenathara-Kodoor river relinking programme, a government-people collaborative that oversees flood-mitigation works in the river, has now made a recommendation to use the silt to be removed for developing the land allotted to the Kerala Rubber Limited (KRL). The property, which comes around 164 acres, is located on the banks of the Muvattupuzha river at Velloor.

Small islands

According to K. Anil Kumar, convener of the river-relinking project, the NGT order has specifically sought to clear the small islands formed along the river course due to deposition of silt. In line with a recommendation by the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, it has asked to store these deposits of sand and silt in a government owned land away from the riverine area.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Huge volumes of sand and silt have accumulated along the Meeanchil’s riverbed from Vellooparambu in the downstream to Erattupetta and also along its various branches on the eastern sides. Though the Erattupetta municipality and the Kottayam district administration have already removed over 3,000 truckloads of soil from the river at Erattupetta, many more islands are left along its course,’’ he said.

Request made

The recommendation comes even as the KRL has approached the State government seeking the possibility of procuring the silt to be removed from the Meenachil for the same purpose. Official sources said KRL Managing Director Sheela Thomas had already forwarded a request in this regard to Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine.

“A significant portion of the land allotted to the KRL at Velloor remains water-logged while the remaining area encompasses huge ponds used for depositing the industrial byproducts of the erstwhile Hindustan Newsprints Limited. It is against this backdrop that the company has approached the government with a request for the silt,’’ said an official source .

The company has already launched the construction of the perimeter wall while the tender proceedings for developing phase one of the project, which envisages establishing infrastructure in around 50 acres, are slated to begin soon.