De Leo Fund award for Thrissur native

October 10, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Vikas Menon, Professor of Psychiatry, Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, has won the prestigious 2023 De Leo Fund award of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP). Hailing from Thrissur, he is the first Indian and the second Asian to receive this biennial award, instituted in 2009. This award is given to distinguished scholars in recognition of their outstanding research on suicidal behaviour carried out in developing countries. The award was presented to him at the 32nd IASP World Congress held in Piran, Slovenia, recently. Dr. Menon, son of Sasi Menon and Aparna Sasi Menon, Thrissur, stays in Pondicherry.

