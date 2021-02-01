De-addiction centre to be shifted to new premises

Mayor Beena Philip to open the facility tomorrow

Shanthi Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, the sole facility implementing the ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ project in north Kerala, is shifting to its own premises at Eranhipalam on February 2.

Established in 1992, the centre used to function from Velliparamba near the Government Medical College. The Centre, managed by Calicut Diocese Social Service Society under the Ministry of Social Justice, is being renamed Bishop Pathroni Shanthi Integrated Rehabilitation Centre for Addicts, after the former Catholic Bishop of Kozhikode, Aldo Maria Pathroni.

The new premises, to be opened by Mayor Beena Philip at Kolping Centre on Mini Bypass Road, can treat 30 persons at a time. It also has facilities for counselling and rehabilitation.

The Centre has, in the last three decades, treated around 6,000 addicts and rehabilitated most of them.

It is also offering tele-counselling during the pandemic times.

Kozhikode Bishop Varghese Chakkalakkal will preside over the inaugural function. District Police Chief A.V. George and Joint Excise Commissioner (North Zone) P.K. Suresh will be present.