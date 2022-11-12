DDUGKY, Yuva Keralam alumni meet held in district

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kudumbashree district mission organised a DDUGKY (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana) and Yuva Keralam alumni meet on Saturday.

Former students who had completed their DDUGKY and Yuva Keralam training and secured good jobs participated in the meet, held at Tagore Garden. As many as 138 persons from the district and agencies that provided them training were honoured at the meet.

Kudumbashree community development society (CDS) chairpersons from the district, CDS office-bearers, DDUGKY community resource persons, and DDUGKY and Yuva Keralam students, were present.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the meet, in which District Collector Geromic George was present. He gave away mementos to the best students. Rakhi Ravikumar, Vazhuthacaud ward councillor; Kudumbashree district mission coordinator B. Najeeb; and assistant district mission coordinator Wahida Kayikkara; spoke.