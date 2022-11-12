DDUGKY, Yuva Keralam alumni meet held in district

The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram
November 12, 2022 20:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kudumbashree district mission organised a DDUGKY (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana) and Yuva Keralam alumni meet on Saturday.

Former students who had completed their DDUGKY and Yuva Keralam training and secured good jobs participated in the meet, held at Tagore Garden. As many as 138 persons from the district and agencies that provided them training were honoured at the meet.

Kudumbashree community development society (CDS) chairpersons from the district, CDS office-bearers, DDUGKY community resource persons, and DDUGKY and Yuva Keralam students, were present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar inaugurated the meet, in which District Collector Geromic George was present. He gave away mementos to the best students. Rakhi Ravikumar, Vazhuthacaud ward councillor; Kudumbashree district mission coordinator B. Najeeb; and assistant district mission coordinator Wahida Kayikkara; spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app