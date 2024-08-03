GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DDMA to study disaster-prone areas in Kasaragod

Published - August 03, 2024 01:43 am IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to conduct a comprehensive study on disaster-prone areas in the hilly regions of Kasaragod. The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by District Collector K. Inbasekar.

The meeting highlighted the existence of areas facing landslide threats in the district. The District Hazard Analyst was tasked with conducting a special study on the matter.

District panchayat president P. Baby Balakrishnan stressed the need for constructing shelter homes to relocate families residing in areas vulnerable to landslides. The Collector said the services of experts from the State Disaster Management Authority had been sought to study landslide threats in national highway construction areas.

