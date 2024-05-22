DDMA issues curbs over heavy rain alert 

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed the public to follow safety curbs with Kollam district coming under the IMD’s yellow alert till May 25. While chances of isolated heavy rain will continue, excessive rainfall can lead to flash floods and landslides.

People living in hilly areas prone to landslips and flash floods should move to safer places and those residing in low-lying areas should move to camps as directed. Due to the possibility of strong winds, people living in unsecured houses or houses with weak roofs should stay extra careful and contact authorities for moving to safer places if needed. Persons living in coastal erosion-prone areas have been advised to stay vigilant and keep fishing equipment at safe places. While trips to waterfalls, waterbodies and hilly stations should be avoided, the public have been directed to be careful on roads under maintenance.

The public can contact the helplines 1077 and 1070 in case of emergencies.

