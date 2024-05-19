GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DDMA issues alert for coastal residents in Kollam

Published - May 19, 2024 07:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has instructed the coastal residents to stay alert as an orange alert has been issued for Kollam district on Monday.

Fishers are not allowed to venture into the sea until the alert is withdrawn. The boats currently engaged in deep sea fishing in the bay should come back and people should stay indoors. Residents living in risky areas should move to safer places as per the instructions of the officials in charge.

It has been advised to avoid travelling at at night in hilly areas due to the possibility of landslides. Tourist places such as beaches, waterfalls and other water bodies should also be avoided.

Trees posing danger should be cut while boards and hoardings should be securely fastened.

Do not allow children to wade into rivers or streams. Residents living around water bodies should be cautious as the water level may rise due to rain. They have been advised to move to a safe place with all important documents.

In case of emergency, the public can call the toll-free number 1077. 

