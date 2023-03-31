DDMA cancels permission to set up granite quarry in eco-sensitive area in Wayanad

March 31, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

KALPETTA

A meeting of the Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), chaired by District Collector Renu Raj, decided to cancel permission granted by Mupainad grama panchayat for setting up a granite quarry at Valathur.

The DDMA found that the proposed site was identified as a disaster-prone area, and all kinds of mining were banned in the area as it was included in the red zone in the zonation map of the authority. Ms. Raj directed the grama panchayat secretary to adopt steps to cancel permission granted to O.D. Thomas of Vikas Nagar here and submit a detailed report on the matter.

Meanwhile, Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi and Cheeramattam Quarry Virudha Samithi welcomed the DDMA decision. They also lauded the active intervention by Wayanad district panchayat president Samshad Marakkar against the setting up of the quarry.

