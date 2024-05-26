ADVERTISEMENT

DDE asks schools to make campuses safe, student-friendly in Palakkad

Updated - May 26, 2024 12:44 am IST

Published - May 26, 2024 12:10 am IST - PALAKKAD

School reopening festival in Palakkad will be held at Government HSS, Kallingalpadam.

The Hindu Bureau

Motor Vehicles department officials checking fitness certificates in an educational permit bus at Malampuzha in Palakkad on Saturday. It has been made mandatory for school vehicles to obtain the certificate before hitting the road with schools across the State set to reopen on June 3 | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Schools in the district are set to reopen after the summer vacation on June 3. Deputy Director of Education P.V. Manoj has directed all educational officers to ensure that children come to a safe and secure campus. Mr. Manoj asked the officers to make all campuses student-friendly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The district-level school reopening festival will be held at Government Higher Secondary School (HSS), Kallingalpadam.

District Collector S. Chithra asked the Local Self-Government Joint Director to ensure the fitness of all school buildings in the district. School authorities across the district should complete repair works and provide fitness certificates for buildings from the pre-primary to higher secondary level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport authorities on Saturday began inspection of school buses as part of ensuring their fitness. Fitness tests were held at the Malampuzha testing ground.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dr. Chithra asked the Excise Department to strengthen surveillance of school premises to prevent the use and sale of drugs. Mr. Manoj directed the school authorities to enhance the activities of the school council against drugs.

Mr. Manoj said that classrooms, storerooms, and kitchen in all schools would be cleaned up and made safe for little children.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said mid-day meals would be ensured from the day of the school reopening. School officials should clean cooking utensils and the kitchen.

Drinking water sources in all schools would be chlorinated. Drinking water tanks would be cleaned, and water samples tested by Kerala Water Authority officials.

Textbooks had been distributed to schools. The distribution of uniforms would be completed by May 27.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US