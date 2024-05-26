GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

DDE asks schools to make campuses safe, student-friendly in Palakkad

School reopening festival in Palakkad will be held at Government HSS, Kallingalpadam.

Updated - May 26, 2024 12:44 am IST

Published - May 26, 2024 12:10 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Motor Vehicles department officials checking fitness certificates in an educational permit bus at Malampuzha in Palakkad on Saturday. It has been made mandatory for school vehicles to obtain the certificate before hitting the road with schools across the State set to reopen on June 3

Motor Vehicles department officials checking fitness certificates in an educational permit bus at Malampuzha in Palakkad on Saturday. It has been made mandatory for school vehicles to obtain the certificate before hitting the road with schools across the State set to reopen on June 3 | Photo Credit: K.K. MUSTAFAH

Schools in the district are set to reopen after the summer vacation on June 3. Deputy Director of Education P.V. Manoj has directed all educational officers to ensure that children come to a safe and secure campus. Mr. Manoj asked the officers to make all campuses student-friendly.

The district-level school reopening festival will be held at Government Higher Secondary School (HSS), Kallingalpadam.

District Collector S. Chithra asked the Local Self-Government Joint Director to ensure the fitness of all school buildings in the district. School authorities across the district should complete repair works and provide fitness certificates for buildings from the pre-primary to higher secondary level.

Transport authorities on Saturday began inspection of school buses as part of ensuring their fitness. Fitness tests were held at the Malampuzha testing ground.

Dr. Chithra asked the Excise Department to strengthen surveillance of school premises to prevent the use and sale of drugs. Mr. Manoj directed the school authorities to enhance the activities of the school council against drugs.

Mr. Manoj said that classrooms, storerooms, and kitchen in all schools would be cleaned up and made safe for little children.

He said mid-day meals would be ensured from the day of the school reopening. School officials should clean cooking utensils and the kitchen.

Drinking water sources in all schools would be chlorinated. Drinking water tanks would be cleaned, and water samples tested by Kerala Water Authority officials.

Textbooks had been distributed to schools. The distribution of uniforms would be completed by May 27.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.