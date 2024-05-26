DDE asks schools to make campuses safe, student-friendly in Palakkad

Schools in the district are set to reopen after the summer vacation on June 3. Deputy Director of Education P.V. Manoj has directed all educational officers to ensure that children come to a safe and secure campus. Mr. Manoj asked the officers to make all campuses student-friendly.

The district-level school reopening festival will be held at Government Higher Secondary School (HSS), Kallingalpadam.

District Collector S. Chithra asked the Local Self-Government Joint Director to ensure the fitness of all school buildings in the district. School authorities across the district should complete repair works and provide fitness certificates for buildings from the pre-primary to higher secondary level.

Transport authorities on Saturday began inspection of school buses as part of ensuring their fitness. Fitness tests were held at the Malampuzha testing ground.

Dr. Chithra asked the Excise Department to strengthen surveillance of school premises to prevent the use and sale of drugs. Mr. Manoj directed the school authorities to enhance the activities of the school council against drugs.

Mr. Manoj said that classrooms, storerooms, and kitchen in all schools would be cleaned up and made safe for little children.

He said mid-day meals would be ensured from the day of the school reopening. School officials should clean cooking utensils and the kitchen.

Drinking water sources in all schools would be chlorinated. Drinking water tanks would be cleaned, and water samples tested by Kerala Water Authority officials.

Textbooks had been distributed to schools. The distribution of uniforms would be completed by May 27.