DDC to take stock of safety in Kollam schools

In a bid to ensure the safety of students, the District Development Committee (DDC) has decided to take stock of the safety and security measures in schools and form panchayat-level committees to check the same.

At the DDC meeting convened here on Saturday both Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, and R.Ramachandran, MLA, had raised the issue, demanding regular inspections to review the fitness of school buildings by Public Works Department.

District Collector B.Abdul Nasar has instructed officials concerned to clean the school premises coordinating with PTA and complete all repair and maintenance works. Schools without fitness certificate will not have the permission to function, he said.

Stressing on the need to address the increasing number of traffic offences, Mullakkara Ratnakaran, MLA, suggested adopting advanced technology to penalise offenders. “More cameras should be installed to identify the violators and strict action should be taken against those who flout the rules,” he said. He also recommended to complete the construction of the hill highway in a time-bound manner and clear all grievances related to the survey in connection with the construction of the highway.

Taking into account the heavy rush during the Sabarimala season, a special KSRTC service from Karunagappally to Pampa came up as a major concern at the meeting. It was pointed out that an earlier service that conducted operations in the route was cancelled causing much inconvenience to the commuters.

Delay in the construction of Kayamkulam harbour and Thazhava police station was also brought to the attention of DDC.

District Panchayat president C.Radhamani demanded immediate intervention in repairing the pathetic state of Tsunami flats.