DDC to expedite digital survey proceedings in Kollam

The District Development Committee (DDC) has decided to take steps to complete the digital survey required for various projects in Kollam and expedite the measures to ensure assistance from Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) for medical treatment.

The dispute between the residents near Kollam-Punalur-Sengottai rail route and the Railways was brought to the attention of DDC by P.S. Supal, MLA. District Collector informed the committee that instructions have been issued to start the survey survey proceedings at a meeting chaired Chief Secretary. Mr. Supal also demanded that more staff should be appointed in Punalur taluk hospital in proportion to the influx of patients.

Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, demanded immediate preventive measures to address human-wildlife conflict in western parts of the district. He also pointed out the need to start ICU construction in Sastamcotta taluk hospital.

Sujith Vijayan Pillai, MLA, demanded that the construction works of the bridge, which provides transportation facilities to the residents of Fatima Island, should be completed immediately. The officials concerned were instructed to complete the necessary survey procedures for the construction of the Neendakara-Dalavapuram bridge immediately.

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, said that the initial survey procedures for various projects should be carried out without delay. He added that necessary personnel should be redeployed for this purpose.

M. Naushad, MLA, said that persons who first excluded themselves from Punargeham project now wants to be the beneficiaries and they should be included in the list. He also demanded that the renovation work of Kollam guest house should be completed in a time-bound manner and steps should be taken to complete the Njankadavu drinking water project at the earliest.

P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, pointed out the need to reconstruct Kundara panchayat road and demanded immediate steps to repair the dilapidated roads in the constituency.

The representative of N.K. Premachandran, MP, said that the Kollam KSRTC bus stand should be renovated or else the stand should be temporarily relocated to another place. At present ₹4 crore out of the total ₹16 crore estimate has been allocated for land acquisition process of Pathanapuram bypass. The representative of Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar said that the proceedings for land acquisition should be expedited. The representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, said that there is a shortage of narcotic cell DySPs in the city as well as the rural areas and that the vacancies should be filled.