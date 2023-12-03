DDC stresses need for self-sufficiency in fodder cultivation in Wayanad

December 03, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - KALPETTA

The Wayanad District Development Committee (DDC) meeting chaired by district collector Renu Raj on Saturday stressed the need for being self-sufficient in producing fodder for cattle.

The meeting assessed that recent order of the Karnataka government to ban transportation of fodder, including green maize forage, from Karnataka to Kerala put thousands of dairy farmers in a fix.

The committee has decided to approach the State government to adopt steps to repeal the ban. T. Siddique, MLA, said a drought-like situation in some parts of Karnataka led the government to take a stringent decision. Hence Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry departments as well as civic bodies should adopt steps to increase fodder cultivation to make the district self-sufficient in fodder for cattle, he added.

It directed the authorities concerned to expedite steps to complete construction works of major roads such as the Karapuzha-Vazhavatta and Kalpetta–Varampetta roads.

The meeting also decided to complete the registration of guest workers by the end of December and assessed progress in execution of works in various departments.