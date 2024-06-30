DDC recommends stepping up sanitation drive in Kollam

The District Development Committee has recommended carrying out intensive cleaning drives to curb the outbreak of communicable diseases in the context of continued rains.

All people’s representatives who attended the DDC meeting stressed the need to stay vigilant against mosquito and water borne diseases.

Punalur MLA, P. S. Supal demanded immediate measures to prevent accidents due to uprooted trees in the eastern parts of the district.

The need to expedite the steps to compensate the farmers who incurred huge losses in the rains and measures to prevent drug trade in schools and colleges were brought to attention of DCC by the representative of Pathanapuram MLA and Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar. P. C. Visnunath, MLA, pointed out the delay in the construction of KSRTC depot in Kundara and demanded steps to expedite the works.

Appointing permanent staff at government rest house and ensuring water supply were his other demands.

C. R .Mahesh, MLA, said that medicines for haemophilia patients should be ensured in all government facilities including taluk hospitals. He added that various water sources in the district including canals and ponds should be cleaned in a more efficient manner.

District Collector N. Devidas, who chaired the meeting, assured immediate action on the demands and suggestions of people’s representatives.

While Excise officials were instructed to take strong measures against substance abuse, District Medical Officer was asked to strengthen preventive steps against dengue and leptospirosis (rat fever). He added that monsoon cleaning is being carried out and will be strengthened further in the coming days.

