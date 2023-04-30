ADVERTISEMENT

DDC meeting reviews applications for new ventures, calls for prompt action

April 30, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - KOLLAM

Road work, power shortage, water woes also taken up at the meeting attended by district administration officials and people’s representatives

The Hindu Bureau

Officials have been directed to take quick action on the applications to start the enterprises and grant operating permission at the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting held on Saturday.

The instruction was given after Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal’s representative informed that the delay from the part of officials has been slowing down the process. He pointed out that some applications were put on hold for over six months causing huge financial burden to the applicants.

He also demanded that the roads dug up for various drinking water projects should be repaired. The acute drinking water shortage in Karunagapally constituency was brought to the attention of DDC by C.R. Mahesh, MLA.

“Karunagapally is also facing power shortage. Steps to increase the capacity of existing substations are progressing at a slow pace. These issues should be resolved at the earliest,” he said. Representative of N.K. Premachandran, MP, demanded immediate steps to resolve the issues at Chittur, an area facing multiple threats due to chemical pollution from Kerala Minerals and Metals Ltd (KMML).

He added that Public Works Department should complete the construction of Puttur town road scientifically. The progress of Ashtamudi tourism project, development of Neendakara and Azheekkal harbours, commercial history museum at Thangassery, and Kallumala Square at cantonment maidan, were reviewed by ADM R. Binarani. District Planning Officer P.J. Amina and other officials attended the meeting.

