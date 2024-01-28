DDC meet initiates steps to tackle summer-related issues  

January 28, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOLLAM

Considering the possibility of a very hot summer, the district administration has decided to take necessary steps to ensure potable water and irrigation in the coming months. Chairing the District Development Committee (DDC) meeting, Collector N. Devidas said that natural water sources will be rejuvenated and public wells will be renovated. As part of efforts to address summer-related issues, strict action will be taken against construction works that block the flow of waterbodies.

Speaking at the meeting, Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, said that the road maintenance works should be completed on time and the projects should be formulated without technical hurdles.

G.S. Jayalal, MLA, demanded steps to ensure that the construction of national highway does not affect the activities of other departments. Resolving the technical issues in the last phase of ‘Gramavelicham’ project, measures to get ISO approval of the district veterinary hospitals and stating the construction of Poothakulam road work for which a tender of 10 crores has been sanctioned were the other issues he raised.

P.S. Supal, MLA, demanded that measures should be taken to include Punalur, which is an area of bio-diversity significance, in the tourism circuit. He also asked to ensure that the school buses and other vehicles students depended to commute are following the safety guidelines. The representative of N.K. Premachandran, MP, K.S. Venugopal suggested that the canals and that are a part of the Kallada Irrigation Project should be cleaned without interrupting the water supply and a bus stop should be provided opposite the second gate of Kollam railway station for the passengers going to Kottarakkara-Kundara route. Abraham Samuel, representative of Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, demanded immediate disbursal of the amount allotted to the Scheduled Caste widows in the district.

Transport Minister K.B. Ganesh Kumar’s representative P.A. Sajimon, demanded that the land acquisition for Pathanapuram bypass should be completed at the earliest. Water supply problems due to road construction and the need to take measures including solar fencing to mitigate human-animal conflict in Alimukku-Achencoil road were the other issues he presented before the DDC. Representative of P.C. Vishnunath, MLA, said that one tube well should be allotted in all panchayats for drinking water supply and the construction work of the roads included in the KIIFB project should be expedited. The representative of C.R. Mahesh, MLA, demanded that necessary action to control stray dog menace in the district.

